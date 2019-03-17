Resources More Obituaries for DONALD EHMAN Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? DR. DONALD EHMAN M.D.

1925 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers

Dr. Donald Ehman, MD, 93, of Brawley, passed away due to heart failure, on Sunday, March 3, 2019 at his Brawley residence. Dr. Donald Ehman, MD was born on December 10, 1925 in Regina, Saskatchewan, Canada. Dr. Ehman attended the University of Saskatchewan for his BA and attended medical school at the University of Ottawa, graduating in 1952. He completed his internship at St. Pauls Hospital in Vancouver, BC and his OB/Gyn and Surgery residencies at Scripps Mercy Hospital in San Diego, CA. After the completion of his training, he practiced in San Diego for 14 years in private practice prior to moving to Imperial Valley in 1971. During his 65 years of medical practice, Dr. Ehman provided invaluable and compassionate care to the women and infants of Imperial Valley. Because of his training in surgery, he often provided critical assistance to local general surgeons and ran the Pioneers Emergency Department for many years in addition to his OB/Gyn practice. He was respected by his colleagues for his surgical skill and by his patients for his commitment to treating all who came, regardless of ability to pay. For his vital contributions to the community, he was awarded the Lifetime Achievement Award by the Clinicas de Salud del Pueblos. He married Betty Marks Ehman on June 1, 2007 in San Diego, CA. He was preceded in death by his 1st wife, Frances Ehamn and 2nd wife Norma Ehman. He is survived by his wife, Betty Marks Ehman of Brawley, CA; daughter and son-in-law, Danielle Ehman Eastwood and Gary Eastwood of Encinitas, CA, daughter, Margo Ehman Singleton of Ukiah, CA, son and daughter-in-law, Mark and Mary Ann Ehman of La Mesa, CA, son and daughter-in-law, Michael and Deborah Ehamn of El Cajon, CA, daughter, Claire Ehman Feuling of Houston, TX, son, William "Billy" Ehman of Brawley, CA; brother, Lyle Ehman of Kelowna, BC, Canada. Dr. Ehman is also survived by his many beloved nieces and nephews, cousins, grandchildren and great-grandchildren; as well as Lolay Schnittker, his loyal executive assistant of 47 years. Memorial mass will be held on Saturday, March 23, 2019 at 11 a.m. with rosary to begin at 10:30 a.m. at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Brawley, CA. A reception will be held that same day at The Stockmen's Club, 275 Marjorie Ave in Brawley, CA at 12 p.m. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Pioneers Memorial Hospital Women's Auxillary. Published in Imperial Valley Press Online on Mar. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries