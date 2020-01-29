|
Donald Hugh Turner, "Don", 73, of Seeley, CA passed away on Tuesday, December 24, 2019 at El Centro Regional Medical Center. Celebration of Life services will be held at 4 p.m. on Thursday, February 6, 2020, at the Elks Lodge located at 631 Main St, El Centro, CA 92243. Don was born on August 4, 1946 in Greenville, South Carolina to Nelson and Elizabeth Turner. He began serving his country in the United States Navy when he was 17 years old and served two tours in Vietnam on Seal Team One before requesting transfer to the Naval Air Facility El Centro in 1973 as a Test Parachutist where he performed over 500 jumps. He retired as a Senior Chief Petty Officer from the Navy in 1986 after 24 years of service. He enjoyed being actively involved in his community by serving on the Seeley School Board as well as the Seeley Water Board. He also enjoyed working with firearms, repairing computers, collecting clocks and spending time with his family and many friends. Don is survived by his daughter Lisa (Melvin) Watson; grandson Raymond Watson and great-grandchildren Carson and Jenna Watson, all of Orlando, FL; sisters Barbara Phillips, Jo Branyon and Gaye Vaughn, and brother Ray Turner, all of South Carolina along with many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents Nelson and Elizabeth Turner, brother Lee Turner and sister Mary Huff.
Published in Imperial Valley Press Online on Jan. 29, 2020