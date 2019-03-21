|
Donald Ray Stanfield, 85, of El Centro passed away on Thursday, March 14, 2019 at his home surrounded by family and friends. He was born on December 27, 1933 in El Centro. He later married Mary Jane Stanfield on September 29, 1956 in Heber. Donald was a Retired California Highway Patrol, wonderful husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather. He was preceded in death by his son, Donald Ray Stanfield Jr. Donald is survived by his wife, Mary Jane Stanfield; children, Danny and Shelly Smail; grandchildren, Shawn and Kristen Smail, Donald and Casandra Smail, Brent and Kayla Smail, great grandchildren, Makayla Paul and Cadence Smail. Service will be Officiated by John Jones Jr. on Friday, March 22, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Hems Brothers Mortuary. Burial will follow at 12 p.m. at Evergreen Cemetery in El Centro.
Published in Imperial Valley Press Online on Mar. 21, 2019