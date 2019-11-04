Home

Services
Hems Brothers Mortuary
1820 N Imperial Ave
Calexico, CA 92231
(760) 357-3757
Visitation
Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019
6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Hems Brothers Mortuary
1820 N Imperial Ave
Calexico, CA 92231
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
10:30 AM
Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church
Calexico, CA
View Map
Burial
Following Services
Mountain View Cemetery
DORA GASTELUM RODRIQUEZ


1926 - 2019
DORA GASTELUM RODRIQUEZ Obituary

Dora Gastelum Rodriquez, 93, of Calexico passed away peacefully in her home on Monday, October 21, 2019. Dora was born on January 2, 1926 in Mexicali, B.C. She was very active as a Lioness and loved to dance, especially traditional folkloric dances. She also enjoyed making pottery and cooking for her family. Her specialty was fresh, daily, homemade tortillas. Above all she cared about her husband, children, brothers and sisters and helping others. She was preceded in death by her mother and father, Hermeregildo and Salvadora Gastelum; her beloved husband, Jose B. Rodriquez; sisters, Elia "Chata" (Juan) Lopez, Chonita Gutierrez; brothers, Hemenegildo "Mere" and Oscar Gastelum; and brother-in-law, Guillermo "Willie" Ayon. Dora is survived by her children, Johnny (Norma), Bernardo "Nayo" (Debbie), Oscar (Rebecca) and Cesar (Lucy) Rodriquez; brother, Gildardo (Lucilla) Gastelum; sister, Hilda Ayon; sister-in-laws, Delia and Lourdes Gastelum and brother-in-law, Danny Gutierrez. She also leaves behind 16 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren and many nieces, nephews and cousins. Visitation and Rosary will be held on Thursday November 7, 2019 from 6 to 9 p.m. at Hem's Brother's Mortuary in Calexico. Mass will be held on Friday, November 8, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church in Calexico. Burial will immediately follow at Mountain View Cemetery.
Published in Imperial Valley Press Online on Nov. 4, 2019
