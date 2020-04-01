|
Doris Elaine Hartsock Pate was born in Brawley on June 24, 1938. She went home to her Lord and Savior on March 25, 2020, following an emergency surgery to correct heart issues. Her joy and energy lit up any room she entered. She always encountered others with a warm, wide, beautiful smile, whether she knew you or not. She loved regaling those around her with jokes and stories. Doris possessed a generous open spirit that always welcomed new people and new adventures. Doris was raised in Westmorland by her parents Myrtle and Fern Hart sock as the 3rd of 4 children. Her siblings are Kook (Robert), Allen Hart sock (Georgia, deceased), and John Hart sock (Cathy). As a girl, Doris shared her fatherSE love for horses and envisioned a career as a trick rider. One of her early jobs was as a clerk for the Imperial Irrigation District where having to handle water orders over the phone helped her overcome a stutter. Being , she made a great first base man for softball teams in high school and as an adult. She graduated from Brawler High in 1956 and married Charles Dean Pate a few days later. The couple moved to Brawler in 1958 and raised their three children, Mammy Cuber (Alan), Term Sanders (Paul), and Curt is Pate (Andrew) in the home that they lived in the rest of their lives. Her nearly 60 years of marriage to Charles were full of fun including the days of team copings, desert outings, camping trips to El Golfs deb Santa Clara, Mexico, and WalterSE Camp, and beautiful trips to many parts of the world. Doris evidenced a creative side, learning to paint, build and throw pottery, and as a seamstress. Doris forays into the working world included bookkeeping and tax preparation from her home, a stint at Pioneers Memorial Hospital where she learned much about conducting business effectively from Sister Just in, a gig as the office manager for Dry. William CD. Wilson, bookkeeper and office manager for Farms, and finally, as a teacher with the Regional Occupational Program credential that enabled her to teach Retail Sales and anything in the business department. Courses in computerized accounting and business were her favorites. Her fourteen years at Brawler High before retiring in 2000 were extremely rewarding as she forged meaningful connections with teacher friends and students of all abilities. After retirement Doris continued to invest her time and energy in others and helping to meet their needs. Her focus was always on demonstrating the love of Jesus Christ as she served others, and meeting the needs and wants of her large extended family, particularly her grandchildren, and siblings. She also enjoyed serving others through her church, gardening, and traveling. In 2016 she made a solo 2,400 mile drive to Oregon to experience the eclipse. She also very recently returned from the last trip on her bucket list, a visit to Australia, , and New Zealand. Doris was a lifetime member of the Community Presbyterian Church where she served as elder, deacon, Sunday School superintendent and teacher, youth group leader, vacation Bible school coordinator, and financial secretary (a role she began fulfilling only recently). Her PEON Chapter (Chapter WE) will need to fill the position of Chaplain now that she has entered into rest. Doris was a generous and frequent volunteer regardless of what needed to be done. She usually saw the need and made the offer before being basked. And if she was basked to help in any way, if it was within her power, she obliged. And if it wanst, her mind went to work on alternative solutions. She and her generous support will be very missed by her family and friends. Doris was preceded in death by her husband, her parents, her in-laws Charles A. and Anita Pate; grandson Jared Henri Huber; sisters- and brothers-in-law, Barbara Pate Thornton, Georgia Williams Hartsock, Jiggs Thornton, John Vasquez; nephews, David Hartsock Christopher Thornton, Samuel and Rickey Long; nephew-in-law Wesley Lambe. Doris is survived by her her children and their spouses; grandchildren, Kalena Rebollar (Ryan), Kienan Huber (Desiree), John Solis, Alyssa Solis, Erin, Jesston and Oliver Pate; great-grandchildren, Breauna, Ryan Jared and Brooklyn Rebollar, Maya Fitzpatrick and baby girl Huber (arriving in July); her siblings and their spouses; sisters-in-law Vahnita Vasquez and Jeannie Pate; brother-in-law, James Pate; 12 nieces and nephews and 20 grandnieces and grand nephews. There will be a Celebration of Life at a later time, when restrictions on group functions have been lifted. In lieu of flowers, you are invited to make donations to the Westmorland Community Presbyterian Church or the .
Published in Imperial Valley Press Online on Apr. 1, 2020