Doris Lynelle Fox, beloved wife, mother and grandmother, departed this life on March 13, 2019 following a lengthy illness. Doris was comforted and in the presence of family during her final hours. Doris was born in Brawley to Thurman and Eunice Willingham. She attended school in Brawley and married her high school sweetheart, Oren Ray Fox, on December 31, 1953. Together they shared sixty five beautiful years of marriage. In her early years, Doris was a devoted mother to her four children. She was a Scout Leader and Den Mother for nearly every type of scouting organization involving each of her children. She was always a supportive parent and volunteer for her childrens sports activities. She and her husband Oren were square dancers and avid bowlers. Once her youngest child was in school, she began working for Rameys Meats in Brawley, and did so for many years until Orens retirement. At that time, they were fortunate to be able to do some traveling and pursue their passion of antique shopping and genealogy research. Doris was involved in many fundraising efforts for a number of volunteer organizations and was always ready to lend a hand to help others. She loved to feed the masses no matter what type of need arose. She was a life member of Soroptimist International of Brawley and the Imperial County Historical Society at Pioneers Museum. She and Oren, retired Sheriff of Imperial County, were instrumental in development of the Law Enforcement Gallery at Pioneers Museum. Doris is survived by her husband, Oren Ray Fox; four children and their spouses, Tamara and Carl Adam of Imperial, Michael and Laura Fox of Yuma, AZ, Cindy and Gordon Johnson of Greeley, CO and Shannon and Sherry Fox of El Centro. She had 9 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren. Visitation will be held on Saturday, March 23, 2019 from 9 to 11 a.m. at Christ Community Church, 590 W. Orange in El Centro. Service will be held after visitation at 11 a.m. with Pastor Chris Nunn officiating. A family interment service will be held on Monday, March 25, 2019 at Riverview Cemetery in Brawley, CA. In lieu of flowers, the family suggest donations be made in her honor to the Imperial County Historical Society/Pioneers Museum. Published in Imperial Valley Press Online on Mar. 17, 2019