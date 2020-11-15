

Dorothy G. Kelly, 94, passed away peacefully at her home on October 27, 2020, with family by her side. As a devoted mother, grandmother and great grandmother, she was truly Gods gift. Dorothy was born February 3, 1926 in El Centro, CA to Mary and Henry Blinka. At an early age, her family lived at the Harold Bell Wright Ranch, west of Barbara Worth Country Club. Dorothy attended Meloland School through the fourth grade, and then entered the fifth grade at Finley Elementary School in Holtville. She attended middle school and high school in Holtville, CA. She graduated from Holtville High School in June 1943. She attended Woodbury College in Los Angeles where she earned a degree in Business Administration. Dorothy and her husband John (Jack) Kelly were married at St. Josephs Catholic Church in Holtville on May 1, 1946. Dorothys first job was an office receptionist for Taylor Milling Company in El Centro, CA. From there, she worked as secretary for B.A. Harrigan, Agricultural Commissioner of Imperial County. She worked part time at the Holtville library from 1969 to 1973, and as an instructional aide at Finley Elementary school from 1973 to 1994. Dorothy was an active member of St. Josephs Church for over 85 years giving lovingly of her time and talents and was honored by the church for her dedication and service in 2000. Dorothy was an active member of the Holtville Womens Club for many years and served on numerous committees. Dorothy was a devoted wife, loving mother, mother-in-law, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, sister-in-law, aunt and friend. Dorothy was a talented seamstress and had a passion for baking, especially cookies. She often made sure friends and family left her house with tasty cookies. She was tremendously selfless and came to others in need of support. She is survived by her children, Kieran Kelly (Denise) of Brawley, CA, Kathleen Wellcome (John) of Brawley, CA, Mary Lynn Massoud (Robert) of Salinas, CA, Patrick Kelly (Eva) of Modesto, CA, and sister Vivien McNeece of San Diego. She was also blessed with 9 grandchildren (1 deceased) and 10 great-grandchildren (1 deceased). Rosary service will be held November 17, 2020 from 6 to 9 p.m. at Frye Chapel in Brawley. A memorial service will be held November 18, 2020 at 10 a.m. at Terrace Park Cemetery in Holtville. Anyone wishing to attend must wear a mask in response to the State and County health orders. The family would like to extend their heartfelt gratitude to the caregivers and Accent Hospice who lovingly cared for Dorothy. A quote by Dorothy at 92 years of age from an article published in the Holtville Tribune: I never became a dancer or a drum major, but Ive lived a long life that has given me many rewards. What time I have left I will live as best as I can and try to count my blessings each day. I hope I will always have a good attitude. God bless you, Dorothy! Jennings, Marcia R., Longtime Resident Grows with the Palm Tree, Holtville Tribune, 19 July 2018.



