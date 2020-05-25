

Dorothy Ram, 82, of El Centro, CA passed away of heart failure, on Friday, May 8, 2020 at El Centro Regional Medical Center. Dorothy was born on July 28, 1937 in Tucson, AZ. She married Harry Ram on June 8, 1957 in El Centro, CA. Dorothy worked as a accountant for Valley Auto Supply in El Centro and Watertech Irrigation Supply in Brawley until she retired at the age of 70. Dorothy was a dedicated member of The American Legion Auxiliary for more than 50 years. She was proud to work with veterans. She was preceded in death by husband Harry Ram; father Kenneth Atwood; mother Carmen Olivas; stepmother Lorraine Atwood; sister Myrna Kopsie. She is survived by sons, Larry Ram (Karen) and Douglas Ram (Nancy) both of El Centro Ca; granddaughter Cristina Alto (Aaron) of Boulevard Ca; grandson Robert Ram (Alexis) of El Centro Ca; great-grandsons, Giovanni Lopez and Aaron Alto Jr. of Boulevard Ca; brothers Kenneth Atwood Jr, Dennis Atwood, Peter Atwood, Joe Martinez; sisters, Rose Sweetman, Carmen Fox, Parfina Preciado, Elvia Martinez and Ruth Martinez. A private service will be held. Dorothy will be laid to rest at Fort Rosecrans National Cemetery.



