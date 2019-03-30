Services Graveside service 9:00 AM Evergreen Cemetery Resources More Obituaries for DOROTHY LITTRELL Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? DOROTHY RUTH LITTRELL

Dorothy Ruth Littrell passed away peacefully on March 27, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. Dorothy was born on July 30, 1926 in San Bernardino, California to Theodore and Jessie Thompson. Dorothy graduated from San Bernardino High School in 1944. She then moved to El Centro in 1945 where she met Hugh Irving Littrell, Sr. and they married on September 7, 1947. She was a successful real estate agent for over 35 years in the Imperial Valley. She worked for Dorothy Berg Realty, Neal Horne Real Estate and Realty House. She was a past president of the Imperial County Board of Realtors. She enjoyed her job immensely and loved selling many homes to her friends, family and new friends she met during the process. She accepted Christ as a young girl. She was a past Board Member, Sunday school teacher and faithful servant to the Lord at the El Centro Church of the Nazarene. Her fondest prayer was that everyone accepts Christ as their savior. Dorothy was highly involved in the community. She was a member of the Children's Home Society (D.O.V.E.S), Women's 10,000 Club, PEO, and she was an avid bridge player. Dorothy was a wonderful mother and granny. She took the title "Granny D" with pride and she was absolutely dedicated to her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She had an unwavering commitment to her friends and family as well. Dorothy was preceded in death by her husband Hugh Irving Littrell, Sr.; her two sisters Wanda and Nancy Thompson and her granddaughter Danielle Littrell. Dorothy is survived by her son Hugh (Laura) Littrell, Matt (Pam) Littrell; grandchildren, Jamie (Richard) Sinclair, Jesse Littrell, Kayleigh Littrell (Mike Covington), Sean (Monika) Littrell and Lyndsey (Nick) Milburn; great-grandchildren, Aaron Martinez (Vanessa Ruby), Tyler Sinclair, Chandler Sinclair, Elijah Guerrero, Jackson Littrell, Vincent Perez, and Graham Covington; great-great grandchildren Kaline and Kazmir Martinez. Many thanks to our compassionate and loving friend and caregiver Janice Thomas who always gave love and support to Dorothy. Graveside services will be on Saturday, April 6, 2019 at Evergreen Cemetery at 9 a.m. Reception to follow. Donations can be made in her name to the El Centro Church of the Nazarene. Published in Imperial Valley Press Online on Mar. 30, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries