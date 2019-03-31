Resources More Obituaries for DOUGLAS ISALY Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? DOUGLAS K. ISALY

Lt. Col. Douglas K. Isaly (USMC-Ret.) passed away in Yuma, Arizona on March 10, 2019 following a short battle with pancreatic cancer. He graduated high school from the Culver Military Academy for Boys in Indiana. Around this time, he received his pilots license and began a life-long passion for flight which would eventually lead him to become a pilot in the Marine Corps. Doug graduated from Ashland College (now Ashland University in Ohio) where he met his lifelong love, Ann. During his final years at Ashland College, Doug became interested in serving his country and continuing his passion for flight. Doug was a quiet patriot who felt it was an honor to serve his country and did so for 23 years in the Marine Corps. During this time he served as a warfighter, a trainer, and as a Liaison Officer for Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) Yuma. As a warfighter, he flew 366 missions in Vietnam in the Douglas A-4 Skyhawk and its OA-4 reconnaissance version and was awarded numerous citations, including the National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Service Medal with 4 stars, Vietnam Meritorious Unit Commendation with Palm, USMC Air Medal, and the Navy Unit Commendation Medal for outstanding heroism in action. As a trainer, he served as a Squadron Flight Instructor and Quality Assurance Officer at MCAS Yuma in 1970, and also served in similar roles in MCAS Iwakuni, Japan. In 1979, after sixteen moves (3 to Yuma) he returned to MCAS Yuma to finish his career. He was awarded the Legion of Merit Citation from the Navy for outstanding service as the Community Planning and Liaison Officer. His actions in this role helped to preserve the Marine Corps finest aviation training base as well as portions of the Barry M. Goldwater Range for future aerial training. After his Marine Corps service, he was employed for 17 years as the Assistant Superintendent of the San Pasqual Valley Unified School District in Winterhaven, CA. He was a life member and past officer of the Caballeros de Yuma and for the past 10 years, he served as financial manager for the Yuma Squadron of the Civil Air Patrol. Doug was a loving and devoted father and husband, and he lived a full, rich, and complete life. He leaves behind his wife of 51 years, Ann; his children, Scott and Sally; his son-in-law, Rick; his grandchildren, Christian, Drew and Courtney; his sister, Joan, and his nieces, Jennifer and Melissa, and their families. He will be greatly missed by his family and all who knew him. Memorials can be made to the Warriors & Quiet Waters Foundation of Bozeman, MT or Hospice of Yuma. Published in Imperial Valley Press Online on Mar. 31, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries