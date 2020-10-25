

Dula Z. Guerrero, 83, of Heber, CA passed away Sunday, September 27, 2020. She was born March 25, 1937 in Morelia, Michoacn Mexico. She married Rogelio C. Guerrero on February 13, 1956 at Morelia, Mexico. Dula worked 20 years in sales at Las Palmas Swap Meet and 15 years in the agricultural labor. Dula is survived by her husband, Rogelio C. Guerrero along with their children; Delfino Guerrero (Isabel), Clementina Jaramillo, Mariano Guerrero (Gloria), Marina Madrigal (Jose) and Rogelio Guerrero Jr (Margarita). She will also be deeply missed by numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, and loving relatives. Due to the current situation, funeral services will be held privately with close relatives.



