Hems Brothers Mortuary
1975 S 4Th St
El Centro, CA 92243
(760) 352-5661
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020
6:00 PM
Hems Brothers Mortuary
1975 S 4Th St
El Centro, CA 92243
View Map
Rosary
Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020
7:00 PM
Hems Brothers Mortuary
1975 S 4Th St
El Centro, CA 92243
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
12:00 PM
St. Mary's Catholic Church
795 S. La Brucherie Rd.
El Centro, CA
View Map
DULCE GABRIELA GARIBAY


1982 - 2019
DULCE GABRIELA GARIBAY Obituary

Dulce Gabriela Garibay, 37, of El Centro, CA passed away on Wednesday, December 18, 2019. Dulce was born on January 29, 1982 in Mexicali, Baja California. In 1995, her father, Jose Gpe. Garibay immigrated Dulce along with her siblings and mother to the Imperial Valley. Dulce Gabriela attended Brawley Union High School and graduated in 2001. Dulce was a great daughter, sister and aunt. She was a sweet gentle soul, always looking for a reason to laugh and enjoy her day. Dulce had a passion to help others. She loved to spend time with her family. She will be deeply missed by her family and friends. She was preceded in death by her father, Jose Guadalupe Garibay Zavala and maternal and paternal grandparents. She is survived by mother, Silvia Garibay Luna of El Centro, CA; sisters, Karla Barajas Garibay of El Centro, CA, Silvia Garibay of Imperial, CA and Lupita Rodriguez of Lake Havasu, AZ; nephews and nieces, Hervin Barajas, Michell Barajas, Valeria Barajas, Coralyne Rodriguez, Emily Rodriguez, Isabella Cruz, Jesus Cruz Jr. and Emma Cruz. Visitation will be held on Thursday, January 9, 2020 at 6 p.m. with rosary at 7 p.m. at Hems Brothers Mortuary in El Centro, CA. Mass will be held on Friday, January 10, 2020 at 12 p.m. at St. Mary's Catholic Church on 795 S. La Brucherie Rd. in El Centro, CA. Burial will immediately follow at Evergreen Cemetery in El Centro, CA.
Published in Imperial Valley Press Online from Jan. 5 to Jan. 6, 2020
