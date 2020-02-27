|
|
Eddie Medina Madueno, 79, of El Centro, CA passed away on Wednesday, February 12, 2020. Eddie was born on June 26, 1940. He married Rosa Azucena Madueno. He is survived by his wife, Rosa Azucena Madueno; son Eddie (Margie) Madueno, Mario (Maria) Madueno; daughter, Patty Madueno (Albert) Garcia Jr.; 9 grandchilderen and 6 great-grandchildren. Visitation will be held on Friday, March 6, 2020 at 8 a.m., with rosary at 9 a.m. and mass to begin at 10 a.m., at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church in El Centro with Father Mark Edney officiating. Burial will immediately follow at Evergreen Cemetery in El Centro, CA.
Published in Imperial Valley Press Online on Feb. 27, 2020