Home

POWERED BY

Services
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
8:00 AM
Our Lady of Guadalupe Church
El Centro, CA
View Map
Rosary
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
9:00 AM
Our Lady of Guadalupe Church
El Centro, CA
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Guadalupe Church
El Centro, CA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for EDDIE MADUENO
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

EDDIE MEDINA MADUENO


1940 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
EDDIE MEDINA MADUENO Obituary
Eddie Medina Madueno, 79, of El Centro, CA passed away on Wednesday, February 12, 2020. Eddie was born on June 26, 1940. He married Rosa Azucena Madueno. He is survived by his wife, Rosa Azucena Madueno; son Eddie (Margie) Madueno, Mario (Maria) Madueno; daughter, Patty Madueno (Albert) Garcia Jr.; 9 grandchilderen and 6 great-grandchildren. Visitation will be held on Friday, March 6, 2020 at 8 a.m., with rosary at 9 a.m. and mass to begin at 10 a.m., at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church in El Centro with Father Mark Edney officiating. Burial will immediately follow at Evergreen Cemetery in El Centro, CA.
Published in Imperial Valley Press Online on Feb. 27, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of EDDIE's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -