Our beloved father and husband passed on to eternal rest on February 12, 2020. He was born on June 26, 1940. He was preceded in death by his parents Eduardo and Carlota Madueno; sisters, Blanca Marin and Alicia Castaneda. He was raised in the rural area east of El Centro, CA. He worked as a Glazier at Desert Glass Co. for 14 years, then was owner of Madueno Trucking for over 40 years. Eddie is survived by his beloved wife, Rosa (Susie) Madueno; loving children, Eddie Silva Madueno (Margie), Patricia (Patty) Madueno- Garcia (Albert), Mario Martin Madueno (Maria); grandchildren, Roy Quintero (Cristina), Brianna Holguin (Andrew), Ezra Espudo Madueno, Christina and Alyssa Madueno, Mario Jr., Angel, Michael and Matthew Madueno; great grandchildren, Charisma and Cianna Holguin, Jaydem and Kaiya Quintero, Alaylah and Jayden Flores. Viewing will be held on Friday, March 6, 2020 at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church in El Centro, at 8 a.m. with Rosary at 9 a.m. and Mass at 10 a.m. Burial will immediately following Mass at Evergreen Cemetery, El Centro, CA.
Published in Imperial Valley Press Online on Mar. 1, 2020