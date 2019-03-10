

Surrounded by family and friends, long time Imperial resident Faustine McCarty joined her heavenly family on February 16, 2019 after a hard fought battle with cancer. Faustine was born at the Lee Family home on September 16, 1934 in Muldrow, OK to Charles Herbert Lee and Oma Marie Lee. Faustine graduated from Holtville High School in 1952 and proudly worked at the Southern California Gas Company for 38 years as a Customer Service Representative. In 1955, Faustine was introduced to Richard McCarty. In 1956, Richard and Faustine married and made their home on G Street in Imperial. They had three children Kelli, Todd and Jeff. Faustine was preceded in death by her parents; brother Charles Herbert "Buddy" Lee, Jr.; brother and sister-in-law, Bob and Linda Jarvis and her beloved husband of 61 years Richard. She is survived by her children and their spouses, Kelli and Nito Bonillas, Todd and Jocie McCarty and Jeff and Stacey McCarty; her grandchildren Whitney Bonillas, Connor, Emily and Collin McCarty; sister and brother-in-law, Ann and Marv Gelbart; nieces and nephews Kim and Paul Hamby, Lori Gelbart, Eric Gelbart, Scott and Queana Jarvis and Brad and Maryann Jarvis; numerous cousins; and long time close friends Carole Drewry and Leona Gabbert Sees. Faustine was as unique as her name and was proud of her Oklahoma roots and Cherokee heritage. She was a strong Christian and a long-time member of the First Southern Baptist Church in Imperial. In her later years, she greatly enjoyed lunching with her high school friends ("The Sunflowers"), cousins and her fellow Gas Company workers. She was a wonderful person who loved her family, friends and church. She loved flowers and decorating her house for each season. She was in her glory when surrounded by family and friends at potlucks and barbeques. She was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother and auntie and will be greatly missed and never forgotten. Heaven now has a new flower lady. A viewing will held at Hems Brothers Mortuary in El Centro on Thursday, March 14th from 6 to 9 p.m. A memorial service will be held at the First Southern Baptist Church in Imperial on Friday, March 15th at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the Imperial First Southern Baptist Church or to a . Published in Imperial Valley Press Online on Mar. 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary