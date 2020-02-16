|
Eduardo "Turbo" Solis, 52, passed away in Salinas on January 5, 2020. Turbo, as he was known, was born in Mexicali, MX on March 8, 1967 and has resided in the Salinas Valley for the past 31 years. He is survived by his son, Eduardo Solis Jr., and his daughter, Sarina Solis and her spouse Jesse Diaz; his grandchildren, Jeremiah and Jessiah Diaz; as well as the mother of his children, Blanca Benitez. He is also survived by his father, Atanacio Solis; his mother, Margarita Solis; brother, Richard; sisters, Alicia, Elvira, Angelina, Gloria, Irma, and Francis. He also leaves many beloved nieces, nephews, cousins and dear friends. A Prayer Mass will be held on Saturday, February 22, 2020 at 2 pm at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church in Calexico, CA.
Published in Imperial Valley Press Online on Feb. 16, 2020