Edward Grijalva, 65, of Imperial passed away on May 28, 2020. Eddie was born and raised in Brawley, CA attending Brawley schools and graduating from Brawley Union High School in 1973, He also graduated from IVC as a Licensed Vocational Nurse. He loved music and was a former band member of the musical group Los Continentales. He was preceded in death by his father, Arthur Altamirano Grijalva and brother, Ernest Joseph Grijalva. Edward is survived by his mother, Isidora C. Grijalva of Imperial; sons and daughters, Eddie T. Grijalva, JR. (Lynn), Andrea Grijalva (Johnny) and Joseph Grijalva (Stephani); grandchildren, Joseph Jr. and Angelina Grijalva, Hayden Webster and Olivia Rodriguez; sister and brothers, Maria D. Garcia (Eddie), Arthur A. Grijalva, Jr. (Gloria) and Armando A. Grijalva (Danielle); nephews and nieces and the mother of his children, Norma T. Grijalva. Services will be private.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store