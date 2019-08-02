|
|
Edward Milan, 69, of Imperial, CA passed away on Thursday, July 11, 2019. He was born on May 7, 1950 in Hayward, CA to Daniel and Joyce Milan. He was preceded in death by his son, Eric Milan. He is survived by his loving wife of 35 years, Tanya Milan; daughters, Sarah Milan, Carre' (Clay) Benton and Hannah Milan; brother, Gary (Francine) Milan; grandchildren, Talanee and Tatum Benton and numerous nieces and nephews. Ed started at Holly Sugar working nearly 20 years as a boiler operator. He became involved in the union, Sugar Workers Local 174. By 1980, he became president of the local union and a leader in what was only the second strike in the history of the industry. He had a passion for the workers, to organize and negotiate with management to achieve a better life for all. Perhaps his boldest move was becoming cofounder and co-chair of the International Sugar Workers Co-op. Ed later began a successful career with the Imperial Irrigation District, where he operated and maintained power plants from the Imperial to Coachella Valley. He retired after 25 years of service. Ed's hobbies included driving classic cars, reading any hot rod magazine he could get his hands on and flipping through old westerns and the Food Network. He was a model car enthusiast and excelled at living within his means. He never gave up his diet coke, which he would regularly enjoy with his two grandchildren- his pride and joy. The family would like to thank Dr. Malhotra and his caretaker Gloria Rosas for showing such love and compassion to Ed as he dealt with his illness. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, August 24, 2019 at 10 a.m. at Grace Lutheran Church, 768 W. Holt Ave., El Centro, CA with Pastor Griebenaw officiating.
Published in Imperial Valley Press Online on Aug. 2, 2019