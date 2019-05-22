

Edward Gustav Baewer, 94, of El Centro passed away on Monday, April 1, 2019 surrounded by his loved ones. Edward was born on July 8, 1924 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. He graduated from Lincoln Preparatory school on June 29, 1942. After High School he joined the U.S. Navy on September 14, 1942. He served as leading Petty Officer of aircraft maintenance on board of the U.S.S. Shangri-La during WWII. During that time he met the love of his life Ethel. They married August 20, 1946 in San Diego, CA. He was stationed in Corpus Christi Texas where their daughter Leanne was born. He was honorably discharged from the Navy on September 13, 1948. They then moved to the Imperial Valley where he worked for Pacific Bell telephone company and retired after 31 years. He loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife of 62 years, Ethel Baewer; parents, Emil and Margaret Baewer; sister and brother-in-law, Emily and Dale Truscott; nephew, Wayne Truscott; son-in-law, Darrell Huddleston. Ed is survived by his daughter, Leanne Huddleston; grandchildren, Chance and Valerie Huddleston, Jason Huddleston (Eugenia) and Kameron Huddleston (Richard); great-grandchildren, Kristen, Alyssa, Ashton, Trace, Trent, Jazmine, Julian and Jacob; great-great-granddaughter, Aria. Services will be private. Published in Imperial Valley Press Online on May 22, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary