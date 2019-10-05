|
|
Edward Duarte, 67, of Renton, Washington passed away on Tuesday, September 3, 2019 of cancer, which he fought hard and bravely in his home in his beloved city of Renton, surrounded by his family. He was born on June 19, 1952 in Brawley, CA and was the 15th child of 17 born to Feliciano and Elena Duarte, all of who were born in Brawley. He attended school at Oakley Elementary, Barbara Worth Jr. High and BUHS (1970) and Cal-Poly Pomona. Edward later met Sandra Duarte the love of his life in 1976 and married her in 1980 in Seattle, WA. He worked for Imperial Co. Planning Dept. as a draftsman. He moved to Seattle, WA in 1978 where he began working for Boeing. He was at Boeing for 35 years as an Auto Cad Administrator. He trained employees throughout the USA on how to use computerized drafting programs for Boeing. Eddie loved his job and was so proud to be a part of the Boeing family. Eddie loved baseball. He played little league ball throughout his youth. He played ball as a Catcher at BUHS Wildcat all four years. When he moved to Seattle he became a diehard Mariner's fan. He coached his children in little league and girls softball. As much as he loved baseball, he loved music even more. He was a member of the "Madrigals" at BUHS. He played with "Los Continentales" and for "Charro" for many years. His gift of music flowed from his so easily and he most enjoyed playing for worship at several churches. He made many life long friends who he kept in contact with and visited whenever he came home. He eagerly stepped in to fill or jam with his musician friends. His visits with his brothers and sisters were always filled with laughter, childhood stories, awesome music and home-made, delicious Mexican food. Edward was preceded in death by his parents, Feliciano and Elena Duarte; sisters, Nellie Acuna, Mary Helen Mendibles and Catalina Duarte; brother, Feliciano Duarte Jr. He is survived by his wife, Sandra; daughters, Aurelia and Elena (Deerich); sons, Adrian (Amanda) Bobby; brothers, Leonardo (Phyllis), Nicholas (Obdulia), Raul (Esther), Daniel (Chita), Albert, George (Ruth) Arthur (Karla) all of Brawley; sisters, Sara Reyes (Ascencion), Frances Raya (Gaspar), Lina Duarte, Susan Lucio (Joe) all of Brawley and Sandra Perez (Ruben) of Mission Viejo; 9 grandchildren, 2 great-granchildren, numerous nephews, nieces, cousins and friends. Service will be held on Saturday, October 12, 2019 at 2 p.m. at Seattle Revival Center 12636 S.E. May Creek Park Dr. New Casttle, WA. "His main aim in life was to totally sacrifice his life for his family and Jesus Christ." He was a prayerful man and our Eddie (Wayo) is precious to us all. You are loved and missed so much. As our Mama would say, "Eres el Chulo de Mama!"
Published in Imperial Valley Press Online on Oct. 5, 2019