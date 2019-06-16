

Our beautiful mother, grandmother and friend went home to be with our Lord and Savior, June 2, 2019. She passed peacefully at her home in El Centro, California at the age of 86 years old. Effie was born December 28, 1932 in Holtville, California to the late Joseph and Velma Graf. She attended and graduated from Holtville High School in 1951. On February 27, 1952 Effie married the late Clifford Schneider Jr. in Winterhaven, California. After being a widow for five years, she married the late Vern Ligons on May 19, 1979. Effie was an active member at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Holtville, where she was a member of the church choir and in charge of St. Joseph's Catechism Ministry for a time. Her favorite pastime was fishing with her family, hosting barbecues, playing volleyball, jeep riding in the desert, singing, and always inspiring others with our Lord and Savior. Effie worked for Vic's Air Conditioning as the office manager for 30 years and retired September 2005. Effie was the loving anchor of her family! Effie is survived by her children, Debbie Burquist (John) of El Centro, Sharon Menvielle of El Centro, Clifford Schneider (Jarene) of Holtville, James Tennison (Renda) of San Diego and Shela Nunn of Arkansas. She is also survived by her very special sister-in-law Alicia Graf, her sisters; Helen Mowers, Betty Jones, Sandra Watson, Shirley Jones and brother, Donald Graf. She has seven grandchildren; Justin Burquist of San Diego, Jeffrey Burquist of El Centro, Josh Menvielle of La Jolla, John Clifford Menvielle of San Diego, Jordan Menvielle (Sara) of La Jolla, Kristy Davin of El Centro and Clifford Schneider IV of Holtville. Effie has one great granddaughter, Zooey Aguirre of El Centro. Effie also has numerous nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her first husband Clifford Schneider Jr., second husband Vern Ligons, son Dennis Schneider, son-in-law Ralph Menvielle, brothers; Georgie, Billy, Johnny Graf and one sister Josephine Graf. Effie's "Celebration of Life" will be held at Calvary Chapel, 1923 Austin Rd., El Centro, CA at 10 a.m. on Saturday, June 29, 2019. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in her name to "Dee's Animal Rescue," I.V. Humane Society, or Calvary Chapel of El Centro. I Corinthians 13:4-7