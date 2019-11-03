|
|
Efigenia Garcia, 67, of Westmorland passed away on October 26, 2019. She was born on February 10, 1952 in Huanimaro, Guanajuato, Mexico. She was preceded in death by her parents, Antonio and Lucia; brother, Martin and sister, Juana Garcia. Efigenia is survived by her husband, Manuel Solis; children, Daniel (Olivia), David (Atena) and Brenda Solis (Michael Ontiveros); grandchildren, Analuisa, Stephanie, Jorge, Steven, Jocelyn, Andrea, Manuel, Sophie, Aileen, Alessandra, Nikki and Khloe Solis; siblings, Marialuisa, Salvador, Martha, Sacramento, David and Luz Garcia; multiple nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held on Monday, November 4, 2019 from 6 to 9 p.m. with Rosary being said at 7 p.m. at Frye Chapel & Mortuary in Brawley, CA. Service will be held on Tuesday, November 5, 2019 at 10 a.m. at Sacred Heart Church in Brawley, CA. Burial will immediately follow at Riverview Cemetery in Brawley.
Published in Imperial Valley Press Online on Nov. 3, 2019