FRYE CHAPEL & MORTUARY OF IMPERIAL VALLEY - Brawley
799 Brawley Ave
Brawley, CA 92227
(760) 344-1414
Visitation
Monday, Nov. 4, 2019
6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
FRYE CHAPEL & MORTUARY OF IMPERIAL VALLEY - Brawley
799 Brawley Ave
Brawley, CA 92227
View Map
Rosary
Monday, Nov. 4, 2019
7:00 PM
FRYE CHAPEL & MORTUARY OF IMPERIAL VALLEY - Brawley
799 Brawley Ave
Brawley, CA 92227
View Map
Service
Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019
10:00 AM
Sacred Heart Church
Brawley, CA
View Map
Burial
Following Services
Riverview Cemetery
Brawley, CA
View Map
Resources
EFIGENIA "EFI" GARCIA


1952 - 2019
EFIGENIA "EFI" GARCIA Obituary

Efigenia Garcia, 67, of Westmorland passed away on October 26, 2019. She was born on February 10, 1952 in Huanimaro, Guanajuato, Mexico. She was preceded in death by her parents, Antonio and Lucia; brother, Martin and sister, Juana Garcia. Efigenia is survived by her husband, Manuel Solis; children, Daniel (Olivia), David (Atena) and Brenda Solis (Michael Ontiveros); grandchildren, Analuisa, Stephanie, Jorge, Steven, Jocelyn, Andrea, Manuel, Sophie, Aileen, Alessandra, Nikki and Khloe Solis; siblings, Marialuisa, Salvador, Martha, Sacramento, David and Luz Garcia; multiple nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held on Monday, November 4, 2019 from 6 to 9 p.m. with Rosary being said at 7 p.m. at Frye Chapel & Mortuary in Brawley, CA. Service will be held on Tuesday, November 5, 2019 at 10 a.m. at Sacred Heart Church in Brawley, CA. Burial will immediately follow at Riverview Cemetery in Brawley.
Published in Imperial Valley Press Online on Nov. 3, 2019
