Hems Brothers Mortuary
1975 S 4Th St
El Centro, CA 92243
(760) 352-5661
Visitation
Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019
6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Hems Brothers Mortuary
1975 S 4Th St
El Centro, CA 92243
Funeral Mass
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
11:30 AM
Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church
El Centro, CA
Burial
Following Services
Evergreen Cemetery
El Centro, CA
ELIA VILLICANA


1934 - 2019
ELIA VILLICANA Obituary

Only those with firm dedication, tender care and boundless love can leave behind a legacy as beautiful as the one left by Elia Villicana. A devout and caring wife and mother of six, Elia Villicana passed on October 28, 2019 surrounded by her family in her home in El Centro, California. While her spirit joins her parents, daughter Rosa Maria, sister and two brothers in heaven, her sharp sense of humor, affectionate caretaking, and fierce commitment to her family will continue to live on through her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Born Elia Monge Sanchez on April 22, 1934 in Moctezuma, Sonora, Mexico, she was one of six children. She married Miguel Villicana on September 25, 1955. Together, they had six children, Gloria, Rosa Maria, Leticia, Norma, Miguel and Delia. Poet Samuel Taylor Coleridge observed, "the love of a mother is the veil of a softer light between the heart and the heavenly father." No truer words can be used to describe the care to which Elia devoted to her children, grandchildren, and family. She treated her responsibility in motherhood with the same tenacity and altruism she demonstrated toward her faith: she loved unconditionally, protected sternly and guided selflessly. She is survived by her husband, five children, fourteen grandchildren and twelve great-grandchildren. Her family will deeply miss her. While our hearts may never fully heal, the invaluable inheritance of a beautiful family that continues to grow in love and joy is the greatest blessing she could have left. Visitation will be held on Thursday, November 7, 2019 from 6 to 9 p.m. at Hems Brothers Mortuary. Mass will be held on Friday, November 8, 2019 at 11:30 a.m. at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church in El Centro. Burial will immediately follow at Evergreen Cemetery in El Centro.
Published in Imperial Valley Press Online on Nov. 3, 2019
