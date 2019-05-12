Services Celebration of Life 11:00 AM LDS Second Ward 576 W. School Bus Rd View Map Resources More Obituaries for ELINOR TENNEY Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? ELINOR TENNEY

Elinor Tenney, age 89, passed away peacefully in May 2019 in St. George Utah surrounded by her family. She was born in March 1930 in Phoenix, Arizona to Tom and Clara Caughlin. She grew up in Phoenix in a house that her father built near Encanto Park. She graduated from North Phoenix High School in 1948 before attending Arizona State Teachers College (now NAU) in Flagstaff where she met and fell in love with the captain of the football team. In September 1949 she married Blinn Tenney, the love of her life. They were married for nearly 67 years until his death in July 2015. She was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, she served in many callings in the church, including senior church missions in Florida and Arizona. She was always ready to lend a helping hand and she showed her family, by her example of dedication and love, how to live their lives. Elinor enjoyed life, she was a loving wife, mother and grandmother, she was a committed teacher and psychologist, gifted artist and quilter, dedicated horsewoman and somewhat reluctant rancher. Her hands were rarely still as she mastered and taught many different artistic crafts but mostly, she was a lifelong student and always looking to learn something new. Elinor was an avid football fan, even after the Chargers left San Diego. She loved horseback riding and was a longtime member of the Barbara Worth Brigadettes. Elinor taught reading and was a school psychologist at El Centro Elementary, Calexico Elementary as well as in San Diego and in Duncan and Morenci Arizona. She and Blinn operated the Bittercreek Cattle Ranch in western New Mexico for many years. She was a kind, cheerful and thoughtful person. She served her family and community with all her heart, might, mind and soul. After his passing she missed Blinn terribly and we know that there is a joyful reunion underway, she had great faith and she knew that life does not begin with birth, nor does it end with death. This was her time and she was well prepared and ready to reunite with her family in heaven. Elinor is survived by her sister Clare Ellen Harrison, her children, Russ (Adena) Tenney, Susan Tenney Erickson, Sally Tenney Barbella and Tom (Joan) Tenney, plus 10 grandchildren, 15 great grandchildren and many nephews and nieces. All of these she loved and touched deeply. Please join us celebrating her life on May 18, 2019 at 11 a.m. at the LDS Second Ward, 576 W. School Bus Rd., in Eagar Arizona after which she will be interred at Alpine Arizona Cemetery. She loved colorful flowers or would appreciate any donation made to . Published in Imperial Valley Press Online from May 12 to May 13, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries