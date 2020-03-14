|
|
Elisa Corral Gastelum, 81, of Overland Park, KS passed away on Monday, March 2, 2020 of Alzheimers Disease at the home of her grandchild Daveena and Samuel Erunez in Overland Park, KS. She was born on November 28, 1938 in Tayoltita, Durango, Mexico. Elisa was one of the original founders of Cursillos de Cristiandad Imperial Valley. Elisa was preceded in death by her husband, Ruben Castillo Gastelum. She is survived by her daughter, Elizabeth Gastelum of Imperial; son, Ruben Gastelum Jr. of Phoenix, AZ; daughter-in-law, Laura Gastelum of Phoenix, AZ; son, Peter Gastelum of El Centro; daughter, Lorena Nolasco of Yuma, AZ Macario Nolasco; son-in- law of Yuma, AZ; 13 grandchildren and 24 great-grandchildren. Mass will be held on Saturday, March 28, 2020 at 1 p.m. at Sacred Heart Catholic Church Brawley with Rosary being said at 12:30 p.m. and will be officiated by Father Edward Horning. Burial will be private. Celebration of Life will follow at 4:30 p.m. at 620 Lilac Lane Imperial, CA.
Published in Imperial Valley Press Online on Mar. 14, 2020