

Eliza Guadalupe Slali was born in Pasadena, CA on April 15, 1926 to Manuel and Margarita Diaz, and passed away peacefully on February 13, 2019 in Bakersfield, CA. She married the love of her life, Alli Abdo Slali on August 2, 1944. They settled in Westmorland, CA where they raised their children. Lupe worked tirelessly alongside her husband in their multiple businesses and cared for their family. Lupe was a great Wife, Mom, Grandma, and Great-Grandmother to her large family. Although she had many children, she also enjoyed caring for many grandchildren and great grandchildren throughout the years. Grandma had a special memory she could recall about each grandchild. She was strong and beautiful and had faith she would see her loved ones that went before her. She will be remembered for her selfless love and great sense of humor. Lupe was preceded in death by her husband, Alli A. Slali; daughter, Mary Arris; son, Alli D. Slali; daughter, Fatima Arredondo; son, George Slali, Sr.; son, Jesse Slali, Sr.; granddaughter, Monica Slali; grandson, Jesse Slali, Jr. and son-in-laws, Rob Robison and Gabriel Ruiz. She is survived by son, Joseph Slali; daughter, Terrie Robison; son and partner, Manny Slali and Steve Applegate; daughter, Saida Atzenhofer; daughter and son-in-law, Coni and Brian Stokely; daughter and son-in-law, Sara and Blaine Burnette; daughter and son-in-law, Liz and Manuel Carrizalez; daughter and son-in- law, Linda and Jose Luis Salcido; son, and fiance, George Slali, Jr. and Michelle Rojas; son-in- law, Gilbert Arredondo; daughter-in-law, Bapsi Slali; 23 grandchildren; 42 great grandchildren; 4 great great grandchildren and numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, March 16, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at Riverview Cemetery at 4700 Hovley Rd. Brawley, CA. Reception to follow at Del Rio Country Club 102 Del Rio Road Brawley, CA. Published in Imperial Valley Press Online on Mar. 1, 2019