

Beloved Mother, Aunt, Grandma and Great-Grandma. Born in Yakima, WA, long-time Holtville resident Beth Strain passed away Friday, May 22nd, after a long illness. She was 86. Adopted as an infant and raised in Yakima, Beth was in Bluebirds, Camp Fire Girls, and sang in the chorus. She earned extra money wrapping gifts at her father's pharmacy, eventually working as a clerk and helping at the soda fountain. She loved ice skating at the local rink in winter, swimming in summer. She learned to sew her own clothes and loved sewing and quilting for herself and others. She was active in Job's Daughters and Eastern Star. A Graduate of Yakima Senior High School in 1951, Beth worked at her father's pharmacy and met her future husband on a blind date. Nearly 6 feet tall herself, her only question about the date was, "How tall is he?", and hearing 6'4", she accepted. Stationed at a nearby Air Force base, Jim Strain, of El Centro, California, turned out to be "someone [I] could look up to". During a holiday visit to his hometown in 1954, the two eloped to Yuma's Gretna Green Chapel, but lived in Moses Lake, WA, as newlyweds. Their growing family moved back to the Imperial Valley with three children in 1959. By 1967 they had six children and eventually also fostered two local boys short-term. She would do anything and everything, without complaint, for her family. Mrs. Strain loved baking, which led her to be recruited into leadership with Holtville's Cub Scouts, 4-H, PTA, Bluebirds, the High School Tennis Team, and later the I.V. Gem & Mineral Society and Board of Education. Besides cooking, her hobbies were rock hunting, reading, shopping for Avon, sewing, and knitting. Her family joined the Holtville Church of the Nazarene and she taught children's Sunday School for several years. Her arts & crafts for Vacation Bible School helped kids create meaningful keepsakes. The Gem & Mineral Building at the Mid Winter Fair was home- away-from-home for decades; Beth awarded jewelry and other prizes she'd helped to create at the popular "Gem Tree" exhibit. She also taught cooking and sewing through 4-H and judged these categories at the Fair. Aiming to spend days at home for her family, Beth worked "graveyard" shift at ECCH (now ECRMC) beginning in 1972. She was a Ward Clerk and Nurses' Aide who thrived on caring for others, wherever she was assigned. Her giving nature, humility, faith, and sense of humor could always be relied on to help patients, colleagues, friends, and family through any crisis. Osteoarthritis forced her retirement from the hospital in 1985. She attended her grandkids' sports events, taught her skills to others, and created a healthy sense of warmth and humor in all of us. Mrs. Strain was preceded in death by her parents, Lorne and Rosina Fulton of Yakima, WA, and husband, James Strain of Holtville, CA. She is survived by her children, Douglas Strain of Holtville, CA, Carol Loop and Sharon Dresher of El Centro, CA, Beth Ann Melrose of Beaumont, CA, Laura Orear of Hanford, CA, and Wendy Ravenel of Escondido, CA; sister-in-law, Pattie Young of El Centro; grandchildren, Michelle Keperling of San Diego, CA, Sara Quinn and Dustin Loop of Imperial, CA, Nicole Bennett of San Diego, CA, Tyler Bennett of Holtville, CA, Hannah Antinucci of Cherry Valley, CA, Hollie Jahary of Hemet, CA, Trevor Orear of Yucaipa, CA, Chelsea Brewer of Tulsa, OK, and Tristen Orear of Boise, ID. Additionally survived by 9 great-grandchildren, with one more due this summer. Services at Evergreen Cemetery to be announced at a future date. In Lieu of flowers, Mrs. Strain's family encourages contributions to the Imperial Valley Gem & Mineral Society Scholarship Fund, P.O. Box 1721, El Centro, CA 92244.



