

Beth, 86, of Holtville, CA went home to be with the Lord on May 22, 2020, after a long illness. Elizabeth was born on August 21, 1933. Mrs. Strain was preceded in death by her parents, Lorne and Rosina Fulton and husband, James Strain. She is survived by her children, Douglas Strain, Carol Loop, Beth Ann Melrose, Sharon Dresher, Laura Orear, and Wendy Ravenel; grandchildren, Michelle Keperling, Sara Quinn, Dustin Loop, Nicole Bennett, Tyler Bennett, Hannah Antinucci, Hollie Jahary, Trevor Orear, Chelsea Brewer, and Tristen Orear. Additionally survived by ten great-grandchildren. Graveside services are planned at 10:30 am on Friday, October 30, 2020 with Pastor Johnnie Jones officiating, at Evergreen Cemetery in El Centro for Elizabeth Rose Beth Strain.



