Elizabeth Talley, 81, of Corvallis, MT passed away due to an accident on her property, on September 30, 2019. Elizabeth was born on June 18, 1938 in Brawley, CA. She and her husband owned a business together and both retired in Corvallis, MT in 1995. She is survived by her three children, James Talley and wife Jeanette, Charlie Talley and partner Karen Equi and Cheryl Talley-Moon and her husband Bob Moon. They are also survived by five grandchildren and eleven great-grandchildren. A memorial will be held on Wednesday, October 16, 2019 at 10 a.m. at Daly-Leach Chapel in Hamilton, MT. Burial will follow at 2 p.m. at Corvallis Cemetery in Corvallis, MT.
Published in Imperial Valley Press Online on Oct. 9, 2019