Elsa P. Hegan, fondly known as Doctora Hernandez, passed away at the home of her son, Roger, on January 18, 2019 at the age of 96. Elsa was born January 15, 1923 in Placencia, Cuba. She obtained a doctorate in dentistry and went on to earn a PHD in education. She came to the United States in 1962, after Castro seized power in Cuba. She had previously sent her two sons to freedom, Joe and Roger Benitez in what came to be known as Operation Peter Pan. Elsa worked in a clothing factory in Miami until she heard of an opportunity to obtain her teaching credential by attending a special program at the Kansas State Teachers College. At the end of the program she accepted a teaching position in the El Centro Union High School District in 1964 where she taught for 25 years. She also taught at Imperial Valley Community College. Elsa and her sons became naturalized citizens in a school wide assembly in 1971. Elsa loved attending symphonies, plays, operas and movies. She traveled extensively but was always happy to return to the USA, the country that gave freedom to her and her sons. Elsa is survived by her son, Roger, and daughters-in-law, Kitty Benitez and Olivia Moyanhan; her grandchildren Tere and Mick, Chris and Shannon, and Mary and Andy; five great-grandchildren: Cade, Jesse and Joe, and Emmit and Adelie. She was predeceased by her son Joe Benitez. Service will be held privately. Published in Imperial Valley Press Online on Feb. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary