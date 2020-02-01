Home

1933 - 2020
Elsie Joan Caston passed peacefully on January 11, 2020 at the age of 86 in Chandler, Arizona. Elsie was born on July 13, 1933 in Hollis, OK to Wayne and Jean Burns. The family moved to Calipatria, CA in 1936. Elsie graduated from Calipatria High School in 1951. She married Arthur Caston and they had three children; Donna, Troy and Jeanine. As a devoted homemaker, Elsie liked to sew and was involved in her children's sports activities, 4-H and Boy Scouts. She was a member of the Ebell Study Club and the Calipatria Community Church. Elsie loved her Calipatria coffee klatch along with playing bridge. She enjoyed going to the mountains and traveling as well as bowling in a league when she lived in Bonita, CA. Visits from her grandchildren and great grandchildren were cherished. Elsie was preceded in death by her parents. She is survived by her children, Donna (Dale) Farmer, Troy (Kathy) Caston and Jeanine Caston; 4 grandchildren, Troy (Corey), Ellie, Dresden (Chris) and Brett (Brooke); 6 great-grandchildren; her brother, Kenneth (Becky) Burns and sister, Wilma Elms. The family will have a private celebration of life in Idylwild, CA. Donations may be made to Phoenician Hospice, 11000 No Scottsdale Road Suite 145, Scottsdale, AZ 85254.
Published in Imperial Valley Press Online on Feb. 1, 2020
