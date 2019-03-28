

Elva Tamayo Zatarain beloved wife, mother, and grandmother passed away peacefully Thursday, March 21, 2019. She was born in El Verde Sinaloa on July 27, 1938. She was the youngest of 8 children, and often described her childhood as free-spirited and adventurous. She left Sinaloa and moved to Mexicali, BC at the age of 14 to continue her studies. She completed her vocational degree and worked managing her cousins shoe and clothing stores. In 1968 she immigrated to the United States with her husband Alejandro Tamayo and began her new journey as a business owner, and partner of Kennedy Market in Calexico. In the mid 1980s she decided to dedicate herself solely to her family and children. Elva was quick witted, intelligent and always eager to help her family and friends. She was loved and respected by many. She took great pride in being an independent, hard-working business woman, and her charisma was often the life of the party. She will be sorely missed by all. She was preceded in death by her husband, Alejandro Tamayo. Elva is survived by her son, Alex Tamayo and daughter-in-law Monica Tamayo; daughter, Cynthia Tamayo; grandchildren, Jonathan Tamayo, Brian Gannon, Amanda Tamayo, and Nina Tamayo. Visitation will be held on Friday, March 29, 2019 at 6 p.m. at Our Lady Of Guadalupe Catholic Church in Calexico with Rosary being said at 7 p.m. Service will be officiated by Father Jose on Saturday, March 30, 2019 at 8 a.m. at Our Lady Of Guadalupe Catholic Church in Calexico with burial to follow at 9:30 a.m. at Mountain View Cemetery in Calexico. Published in Imperial Valley Press Online on Mar. 28, 2019