

Elvia Martinez Moreno, 87, of Holtville, CA passed away on Wednesday, April 15, 2020. Elvia was born on August 18, 1932 in El Carmen, Jalisco, Mexico. At the age of 19, she immigrated to Holtville on her own, speaking only Spanish. Establishing herself in Holtville, where she raised four children while learning English and working full-time, she became a recognized cook and active community member. She married Oscar Moreno on August 1974 and, together, they realized Elvia's dream of owning a restaurant and opened "Elvia's Fine Food". Elvia was a devout Christian and was dedicated to her church, Calvary Chapel. She was an active supporter of the Turning Point Men's Home. Elvia's faith was evident in every aspect of her life; she famously answered the phone with, "Hello, God bless you." Her generosity was endless. Visitors were greeted with a bowl of menudo and send home with a dozen tamales. She also was a talented seamstress who sewed her children's clothes and grandchildren's Halloween costumes, without a pattern. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Susana Baker, and son John Guzman. She is survived by her husband Oscar Moreno; daughters Mary (Carl) Guzman-Kasimatis, Helen (Jim) Layton; 6 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren. Our sweet mama and nana was laid to rest at Terrace Park Cemetery with a private burial due to COVID-19 restrictions. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In her memory, contributions may be made to Holtville Calvary Chapel or Turning Point Mens Home.



