Hems Brothers Mortuary
1975 S 4Th St
El Centro, CA 92243
(760) 352-5661
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019
6:00 PM
Hems Brothers Mortuary
1975 S 4Th St
El Centro, CA
View Map
Rosary
Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019
7:00 PM
Hems Brothers Mortuary
1975 S 4Th St
El Centro, CA
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
8:00 AM - 9:00 AM
Hems Brothers Mortuary
1975 S 4Th St
El Centro, CA
View Map
Burial
Following Services
Evergreen Cemetery
El Centro, CA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for ELVIRA JIMENEZ
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ELVIRA JIMENEZ


1929 - 2019
ELVIRA JIMENEZ Obituary
Elvira Jimenez, 85, of El Centro passed away on Thursday, July 11, 2019. She was born on July 26, 1929 Ontario, CA and later married Paul Jimenez. Elvira is survived by her children, Hilda Vasquez, Sonia Pinuelas, Marcos Jimenez and Chacho Jimenez; sisters, Irma Duenas and Virginia Rico; brothers, Jose, Chuco and Liborio Ruiz; 9 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren. Visitation will be held on Thursday, August 1, 2019 at 6 p.m. at Hems Brothers Mortuary in El Centro with Rosary being said at 7 p.m. Mass will be held on Friday, August 2, 2019 from 8 to 9 a.m. Burial will immediately follow at 9:10 a.m. at Evergreen Cemetery in El Centro.
Published in Imperial Valley Press Online on July 21, 2019
