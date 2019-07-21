|
|
Elvira Jimenez, 85, of El Centro passed away on Thursday, July 11, 2019. She was born on July 26, 1929 Ontario, CA and later married Paul Jimenez. Elvira is survived by her children, Hilda Vasquez, Sonia Pinuelas, Marcos Jimenez and Chacho Jimenez; sisters, Irma Duenas and Virginia Rico; brothers, Jose, Chuco and Liborio Ruiz; 9 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren. Visitation will be held on Thursday, August 1, 2019 at 6 p.m. at Hems Brothers Mortuary in El Centro with Rosary being said at 7 p.m. Mass will be held on Friday, August 2, 2019 from 8 to 9 a.m. Burial will immediately follow at 9:10 a.m. at Evergreen Cemetery in El Centro.
Published in Imperial Valley Press Online on July 21, 2019