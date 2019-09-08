|
|
Elvira Beltran, 93, of Calipatria passed away on August 31, 2019. She was born on October 14, 1925 in Calipatria, she later married Miguel Ramos Beltran on April 16, 1954 in Mexicali, BC, Mexico. Elvira is survived by her children, MaryLou Ramirez, Arlene Torres, Mike Beltran, Frank Beltran, Robert Beltran, Susanna Briley, Sylvia Leon and Fred Beltran. Visitation will be held on Thursday, September 12, 2019 from 6 to 9 p.m. with Rosary being said at 7 p.m. at St. Patricks Church in Calipatria, CA. Mass will be held on Friday, September 13, 2019 at 8 a.m. at St. Patricks Church in Calipatria, CA and will be officiated by Fr. Danny Onyeayana. Burial will immediately follow at Riverview Cemetery in Brawley.
Published in Imperial Valley Press Online on Sept. 8, 2019