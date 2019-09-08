Home

POWERED BY

Services
St Patrick's Catholic Church
133 E Church St
Calipatria, CA 92233
(760) 348-2733
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
St. Patricks Church
Calipatria, CA
View Map
Rosary
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
7:00 PM
St. Patricks Church
Calipatria, CA
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
8:00 AM
St. Patricks Church
Calipatria, CA
View Map
Burial
Following Services
Riverview Cemetery
Brawley, CA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for ELVIRA BELTRAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ELVIRA R. BELTRAN


1925 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
ELVIRA R. BELTRAN Obituary
Elvira Beltran, 93, of Calipatria passed away on August 31, 2019. She was born on October 14, 1925 in Calipatria, she later married Miguel Ramos Beltran on April 16, 1954 in Mexicali, BC, Mexico. Elvira is survived by her children, MaryLou Ramirez, Arlene Torres, Mike Beltran, Frank Beltran, Robert Beltran, Susanna Briley, Sylvia Leon and Fred Beltran. Visitation will be held on Thursday, September 12, 2019 from 6 to 9 p.m. with Rosary being said at 7 p.m. at St. Patricks Church in Calipatria, CA. Mass will be held on Friday, September 13, 2019 at 8 a.m. at St. Patricks Church in Calipatria, CA and will be officiated by Fr. Danny Onyeayana. Burial will immediately follow at Riverview Cemetery in Brawley.
Published in Imperial Valley Press Online on Sept. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of ELVIRA's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.