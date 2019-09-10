|
Elvira Beltran, 93, of Calipatria passed away on August 31, 2019. She lived her entire life in the city of Calipatria and was an honorary invitee participant in the citys Centennial Parade held on March 2, 2019 as the citys oldest living resident born and raised. Her family were the love of her life. She loved music and family gatherings. She also enjoyed her coffee and pan dulce throughout the day. She will be deeply missed and forever remembered. Elvira was preceded in death by her son, Tommy Hernandez; husband, Miguel Beltran; parents, Abran and Maria Ramirez; 2 sisters and 4 brothers. Elvira is survived by her daughters, MaryLou Ramirez, Arlene Torres, Sylvia Leon and Susanna Briley; sons, Fred Beltran, Mike Beltran, Frank Beltran and Robert Beltran; sister, Josephine Quiroz; numerous daughter and son-in laws; 17 grandchildren, 30 great-grandchildren, 3 great-great grandchildren, numerous nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held on Thursday, September 12, 2019 from 6 to 9 p.m. with Rosary being said at 7 p.m. at St. Patricks Church in Calipatria, CA. Mass will be held on Friday, September 13, 2019 at 8 a.m. at St. Patricks Church in Calipatria, CA and will be officiated by Fr. Danny Onyeayana. Burial will immediately follow at Riverview Cemetery in Brawley.
Published in Imperial Valley Press Online on Sept. 10, 2019