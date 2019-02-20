

Emma Valenzuela, 88, of El Centro passed away on January 30, 2019 of natural causes in her home surrounded by her loved ones. She was born on November 24, 1930 in Mexicali, B.C. and later married Ramon Valenzuela in Mexicali, B.C. Emma was a great homemaker, a nurturing mother, sister, and grandmother. She loved to cook for her family, knit, sew, and sing. Emma was preceded in death by her husband, Ramon Valenzuela. She is survived by her children, Hildeliza Ramirez (Alejandro), Ramon (Martha), Roberto (Alicia), Enrique, Ricardo (Lorena), Emma Armenta (Bill), Alma Favila (Cesar), Hector (Gissela), Armando (Belen), Antonio (Myrna), Alfredo (Blanca), Ana Jorgenson (Tim), Juan and Ernesto (Yvette); numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren. Visitation will be held on Thursday, February 21, 2019 at 6 p.m. at Our Lady of Guadalupe (Cristo Rey) with Rosary being said at 7 p.m. Mass will be held on Friday, February 22, 2019 at 9 a.m. at Our Lady of Guadalupe (Cristo Rey) and will be officiated by Father Gerardo Gomez. Burial will follow at Evergreen Cemetery in El Centro. Published in Imperial Valley Press Online on Feb. 20, 2019