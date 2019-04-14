

Enrique Cecena, of Imperial, passed away peacefully on Wednesday April 3, 2019 in San Diego. He was surrounded by his beloved family members. Enrique was a loving father, grandfather, brother and a friend. He was funny and well liked by all. He married Rosa Ishida Cecena on August 2, 1968 in Mexicali. Enrique worked at Holy Sugar for many years and eventually made the decision to return to farming. Enrique was called to be with the Lord and he will be greatly missed. He was preceded in death by his father, Domingo Cecena mother, Francisca Martinez; brothers, Antonio, Jeorge and Juaquin Cecena. Enrique is survived by his wife, Rosa Ishida Cecena; daughter, Frances (Russell) Lee; sos, Henry (Maritza) Cecena and Michael (Iliana Fausto) Cecena; grandchildren, David M. Takata, Rylie Lee, Julianna Lee, Ayden Lee, Michael Jr. Cecena, Lani Cecena, Emily Cecena and Henry Jr. Cecena; 1 great-grand daughter; sisters, Cecilia Cecena Salazar and Elsa Cecena; brothers, Alfredo Cecena and Domingo Cecena; many nephew, nieces, and cousins. Visitation will be held on Thursday, April 25, 2019 at 6 p.m. at Hems Brothers Mortuary in El Centro. Service will be held on Friday, April 26, 2019 at 9 a.m. at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church in El Centro. Burial will immediately follow at 10:15 a.m. at Evergreen Cemetery in El Centro.