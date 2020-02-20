|
|
Enriqueta "Katie" De Luna from Westmorland, CA ascended into heaven on January 31, 2020 at 10:30 p.m. at the age of 71. She was born in Parral, Chihuahua, MX, on July 15, 1948 and was raised by her grandparents in El Paso, TX. She later moved to Bakersfield, CA where she met the father of her four children. She lived in Germany where she gave birth to her only son. Katie worked as a court and medical interpreter for over 50 years. She graduated from IVC with her Associates Degree. She became a US Citizen and often helped many people and made friends everywhere she went. She loved to travel and was very well organized. She was active in her community and had many friends. She has reunited with her parents, Salvador and Silveria Duran in heaven. She was a sister to 9 siblings. She was a devoted mother and her legacy will continue in her four children, namely, Adrian, Katherinne, Diana, and Lillian. She is survived by her 5 grandchildren, Addison, Quentin, Nathan, Sebastian, and Canela, who was the light of her life. Viewing will be held Monday, February 24, 2020 at 6 p.m. at Frye Chapel, Brawley, CA. Mass will be held Tuesday, February 25, 2020 at 9 a.m. at St. Margaret Mary Church, Brawley, CA.
Published in Imperial Valley Press Online on Feb. 20, 2020