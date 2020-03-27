|
|
Eric Dean Heard passed away on November 5, 2019. He was born on January 16, 1958 in El Centro, CA. He was the second son of Jerry and Verdene Heard. Eric attended Central Union High School and graduated in 1976. He eventually followed in his father's footsteps and became a union journeyman electrician. He began working on December 1, 1980 and retired on February 13, 2008. He enjoyed working as an electrician for 28 years. The skills he had learned served him well in the remainder of his days. He enjoyed fishing, hunting and trips to Mexico. He loved bbq, cold beers with good friends, being an electrician, his union friends, beagles, Las Vegas and his desert friends in Ocotillo. He will always be remembered as a kind and generous man that always helped those around him. He is survived by his two brothers, Byron Heard of Visalia, CA and Jerry Heard Jr. of Tehachapi, CA. A private family memorial service will be held this spring in Ocotillo, CA and this summer in the Sierra Mountains in Central California in celebration of life for Eric.
Published in Imperial Valley Press Online on Mar. 27, 2020