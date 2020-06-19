ERIC SETTLEMIRE
1969 - 2020
Eric Settlemire, 50, of Calipatria, Ca passed away on Wednesday, June 3, 2020. Eric Settlemire was born on December 13, 1969 in Wasco, CA. He married Frances Settlemire on May 19, 2000. Eric was a retired Correctional officer at Calipatria State Prison. He enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. He treasured the moments spent with his son Cole, from target shooting to watching movies together. He was a loving husband and father, and will truly be missed. He was preceded in death by his mother Betty Settlemire and father-in- law Alfonso Zendejas. He is survived by his wife Frances Settlemire and son Cole Settlemire from Calipatria, CA; Father Gary (Shirley) Settlemire and sister Debbie (Dave) Gieg. Celebration of Life is being planned for mid October. Thank you all for the support and prayers during this difficult time. Love, Frances and Cole.

Published in Imperial Valley Press Online from Jun. 19 to Jun. 20, 2020.
June 19, 2020
So very very sorry may God give you strength.
Grief is the last act of love we have to give to a loved one. Where there is great love there is great grief. May God bless you and your baby boy and may you feel his love and comfort.
Pattie neal
