1/
ERNEST S. RUBIO
1930 - 2020
Ernest Rubio, 49, of Chula Vista, CA passed away on July 19, 2020. He was born on September 26, 1930 in Brawley. Ernest is survived by his mother, Gloria Rubio of Brawley; father, Ernest Rubio of Mexicali, BC, Mexico; sisters, Diana Beech of Tazwell, TN, Sandra Rubio and Laura Rubio of Brawley, Erica Rubio and Kaylee Rubio of Mexicali, BC, Mexico. Visitation will be held on Monday, August 17, 2020 from 6 to 9 p.m. at Frye Chapel & Mortuary 799 So. Brawley Ave. in Brawley, CA. Graveside service will be held on Tuesday, August 18, 2020 at Riverview Cemetery in Brawley.

Published in Imperial Valley Press Online on Aug. 14, 2020.
