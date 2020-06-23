

Ernestine Janet Stevens, 86, of El Centro, passed away of a stroke on Saturday, May 30, 2020 in her El Centro home. Ernestine was born on November 6, 1933 in Chickasha, Oklahoma. In 1964 she married Bobby Stevens in El Centro, CA. Ernestine enjoyed being a house wife and taking care of her family. She also enjoyed cooking snacks for her late husband Bobby and watching the Lakers. She was preceded in death by her mother, Geneva Campbell; step-father, Christy Campbell; son, Tony Campbell; brothers, George and Billy Walker ;sisters, Jerald Campbell and Geneva Christine Campbell- Hullett; brothers-in-law, Tommy Scott, Charlie Sampson and Wilbur Norris. She is survived by her sons, Larry Jennings and Kenneth; brother, Don (Bertha) Campbell; sisters, Denise Campbell- Norris and Laverne Sampson; 2 grandchildren; Anthony "Tony" Campbell and Shelly Campbell and a host of great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, family and friends. A Memorial service will be held on Thursday, June 25, 2020 with viewing only, at 9 a.m at Hems Brothers Mortuary in El Centro, CA. Burial will immediately follow at 10 a.m. at Evergreen Cemetery in El Centro, CA. The family suggests memorials go to Second Baptist Church on Brighten Ave. in El Centro CA.



