Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
1:00 PM
Mission San Diego Basilica de Alcala
San Diego, CA
Ernesto Jimenez, 88, of Calexico passed away on July 30, 2019. He leaves behind his wife, Rosa and his beloved children, Ernestina, Bryan, Ruben, Joel, Daylene, and Evelia. In heaven, his sons, Raul and Roberto will embrace him. Ernesto cherished his grandchildren Dr. Edward S. Jimenez, Dr. Beth Jimenez, Jacqueline Vetter and Ryan; along with his great-grandchildren Ricardo, Maya, Hallie, Caleigh, Ellie, and Orian. He loved his family and his friends who made his life full and brought him many joyful memories. In honor of his memory, Ernestos service will be held on September 6th at 1 p.m. at Mission San Diego Basilica de Alcala in San Diego. May he rest in peace.
Published in Imperial Valley Press Online on Aug. 16, 2019
