Hems Brothers Mortuary
1820 N Imperial Ave
Calexico, CA 92231
(760) 357-3757
Visitation
Monday, Apr. 15, 2019
6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Hems Brothers Mortuary
1820 N Imperial Ave
Calexico, CA 92231
View Map
Service
Tuesday, Apr. 16, 2019
9:00 AM
Hems Brothers Mortuary
1820 N Imperial Ave
Calexico, CA 92231
View Map
Burial
Following Services
Mountain View Cemetery
Calexico, CA
View Map
ESPERANZA "HOPE" GOMEZ


1919 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
ESPERANZA "HOPE" GOMEZ Obituary

Esperanza Hope Gomez, 99, of Calexico went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, March 27, 2019. She was born on August 1, 1919 in Michoacan, Mexico. She later married Reynaldo R. Gomez on May 1, 1949 in Calexico. Hope worked at S. H. Kress for 40 years in Calexico. She loved to look through her photo albums, visit with her grandchildren and enjoyed going out with her friends. She also loved watching the old black and white Mexican movies. Hope is survived by her daughters, Liz Daniel (Robert) of Temecula, CA and Virginia T. Gomez of Calexico; son, Reggie Gomez (Ruth) of El Centro; 10 grandchildren and 23 great grandkids. Visitation will be held on Monday, April 15, 2019 from 6 to 9 p.m. at Hems Brothers in Calexico. Service will be officiated by Pastor Frank Zazueta on Tuesday, April 16, 2019 at 9 a.m. at Hems Brothers in Calexico. Burial will follow immediately at Mountain View Cemetery in Calexico.
Published in Imperial Valley Press Online on Apr. 12, 2019
