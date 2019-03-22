|
|
Esther C. Sherman, 81, of Anaheim, CA, passed away on Tuesday, March 12, 2019. Esther was born on December 27, 1937. She married Leslie Sherman on July 20, 1954 in Clovis, New Mexico. She is survived by husband, Leslie Sherman of Anaheim, CA; son, Jim Sherman of Imperial, CA; daughter, Catherine Neldberg of Blythe, CA; 13 grandchildren; 5 great-grandchildren; sisters, Frances Robbins, Marcella Blackburn and Donna Dunn; brothers, Richard Atcheson and Fredy Atcheson. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, March 23, 2019 at 10 a.m. at Sunkist Gardens Club House, 1400 S. Sunkist Ave in Anaheim, CA 92806. Burial will be set at a later date.
Published in Imperial Valley Press Online on Mar. 22, 2019