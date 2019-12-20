|
Esther Compton 91, a longtime resident of El Centro, passed away peacefully at her home, ManorCare, Palm Desert, Ca., on Saturday, December 14, 2019. Born April 8, 1928 in Fleetwood, Oklahoma. She was the daughter of Bessie and Charles Davis. Esther was a longtime resident of El Centro where she lived since leaving her childhood home in Wichita Falls, Texas at the age of 16. She married Jyrl Wayne Taylor. They were married for 30 years. She later married Floyd Compton from El Centro. Esther was very involved with her family. They were the center of her life. She was a homemaker and mother of four children. She worked part-time at J C Penny's, The Garin Co., and a bookkeeper for Bob's Ember Glo. She later acquired Bob's and changed the name to ET's Steakhouse. She owned and operated ET's for many years. The steakhouse was well known to all the lawyers, judges, The Border Patrol, The Blue Angels, and many farmers in the Imperial Valley. She loved quilting, crocheting, gardening, country music, and loved cooking for her neighbors. Most of all she loved her animals. Her daughter's fondest memories were being with mom at Christmas, her favorite time of year. She would leave her decorated Christmas tree up for months until her birthday in April!! In her younger years, she loved to roller skate and won many blue ribbons. She was pre-deceased by her loving son, Jimmy Wayne Taylor; husband Floyd Compton; brother Clyde Davis; sisters Billie Millus and June Morga; and her niece, Velynda Billingsley. She is survived by a daughter, Sharon Zacharias and her husband Jim of Indio, Ca.; Sue Shumard and her husband Gary of El Centro, Ca.; Linda Lansing and her husband John of Soldotna, Alaska. She is also survived by 10 grandchildren, and 12 great grandchildren. The family would like to thank the staff and doctors at Eisenhower Hospital in Rancho Mirage, Ca. along with ManorCare, Palm Desert where Esther lived for the past six years. A "Celebration of Her Life" will be held at the First Baptist Church, 724 W. Orange Ave., El Centro, Ca. 92243 on February 15, 2020 at 2 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The Humane Society, 1575 W. Pico Ave., El Centro, Ca. 92243.
Published in Imperial Valley Press Online on Dec. 20, 2019