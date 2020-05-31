Or Copy this URL to Share

Esther Valencia, 79, of Calipatria passed away on Wednesday, May 20, 2020. She was born on November 10, 1940 in Brawley. Esther is survived by her husband, Miguel Valencia; daughters, Michelle Valencia-Jackson and Angelita Ortiz; sons, Miguel and Juan Valencia; siblings, Ernestina Sandoval, Connie Quiroz, Eddie Quiroz and Cha Cha Paramo. Services are pending. Her wishes are in lieu of flowers to generously support St. Patricks Catholic Church or your favorite non-profit cancer organization.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store