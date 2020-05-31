Mike & the entire Valencia Family -
I am so very sorry to hear of the loss of Esther. Our world has lost the brightest, sweetest, and most faithful woman. Esther just had this aura about her and she loved with her whole heart. To her dear family, you were her absolute everything. Angie, Victor and kids we are here for you and send you all the love. May the memories of Esther bring you comfort during this time for heaven has received a beautiful angel.
Esther Valencia, 79, of Calipatria passed away on Wednesday, May 20, 2020. She was born on November 10, 1940 in Brawley. Esther is survived by her husband, Miguel Valencia; daughters, Michelle Valencia-Jackson and Angelita Ortiz; sons, Miguel and Juan Valencia; siblings, Ernestina Sandoval, Connie Quiroz, Eddie Quiroz and Cha Cha Paramo. Services are pending. Her wishes are in lieu of flowers to generously support St. Patricks Catholic Church or your favorite non-profit cancer organization.
Published in Imperial Valley Press Online on May 31, 2020.