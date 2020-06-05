

On May 20, 2020, Esther Quiroz Valencia gave her final good-byes to this world. A loving daughter, sister, mom, grandmother and friend. Esther shared her love of family, friendship and her faith with all. Through God's grace, she has always been blessed with a strength to endure and carry her cross even through her recent battle with cancer. Esther lived a full life of joy. Born November 10, 1940, Esther lived all of her life in Calipatria. The daughter of Eduardo and Juanita Quiroz and the big sister to Ernestina, Connie, Eddie and ChaCha. She attended Bonita School and graduated from Calipatria High School a true Hornet. She enjoyed her friendships and was blessed to have parents that shared the gifts of hard-work and charity. On June 10, 1958, Esther married Miguel Valencia at St. Patricks Catholic Church in Calipatria. Esther and Mike welcomed into their life Michelle "Nanas", Angelita "Prieta", Miguel "Sonny", and Juan "Gordo". Life made many memories. From family gatherings, Thanksgiving and Christmas at Mike and Esthers, summer trips up north to Gilroy and Stockton to pick prunes and visit family, helping out at St. Patricks, and keeping her kids involved with their community and school. Esther set the example to follow. Esther began her working life at the young age of 18 and served our local court system with pride. She started her career in Calipatria working in the local jail as a court clerk and served this role throughout the courts in the county. She continued her career working alongside many judges, court personnel, and fellow court clerks, whom she valued as her friends. She retired as a court clerk supervisor in the Brawley courthouse, next to Mike's job at the Brawley Post Office. Esther served her community with pride. She was always willing to lend a hand and would often bring a friend or two to help. She was involved with the St. Patrick's Ladies Society, CCD Program, Calipatria American Legion Auxiliary, Hornet Boosters Club, Calipatria 4-H, and her family and friends cancer group "Quiroz Walking for a Qure". As a thyroid cancer survivor, Esther wore her purple colors with pride during her commitment to raise funds for local cancer organizations. Her final laps were completed last May with the Brawley Cancer Walk organization. Living a life of faith, Esther's life was fulfilled watching her children grow up and enjoyed being a grandmother. Michelle and Dorian Jackson, gave her Alexander and Jacob. Angelita and Victor Ortiz followed with Lorena, Simon, and Juanita. Mike and Waldina Valencia embraced her with Zoie and Miguel. Juan and Melissa, with Julianna, blessed her in December 2019 with Julian. Her grandchildren kept her busy and she, in turn, loved each of them with hugs, words of wisdom, faith, cooking, and nicknames. Esther's love poured out to all of her nieces and nephews and those she was given the blessing to be called Nina. Esther has now joined her parents, family and friends in heaven, including grandson Jesse. She will continue to be loved by her husband, Mike, her children and grandchildren. Her siblings and their families, and the Valencia family. Friends and family may join in the viewing at Frye's Chapel on Wednesday, June 10 from 8 to 10 a.m. Burial and final blessing will be held at Riverview and celebrated privately. A celebration of life and mass will be arranged to provide family and friends with a safer time to remember the joy Esther gave. Her wishes are in lieu of flowers to generously support St. Patricks or your favorite non-profit cancer organization.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store