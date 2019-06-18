

Eugene passed away peacefully in his home in the early hours of June 10, 2019 with his beloved wife of 48 years and best friend by his side. Eugene battled cancer for over 5 years. He did not let his sickness define him and remained witty and loving to his children and grandchildren until the very end. Gene was known by many by different names: husband, father, uncle, friend, coach, umpire, meat cutter, and his favorite; mayor or governor. Most times, Gene took on some of these roles at the same time. He never met a stranger whether he was traveling the country or working an average day as a meat cutter at Safeway/Vons where he worked for over 40 years. His infectious smile and loving heart will forever remain with those he knew. He was preceded in death by his father, Mariano Mendoza in 2005; mother, Catherine Mendoza in 2016 and brother, Daniel Mendoza in 2019. Eugene is survived by his wife, Sandy; daughter, Jeaneece and Daniel McDowell, their children Nicona, John Jr. (LJ) (Hernandez) and Erin McDowell; his son, Brynn and Dana Mendoza, their children Carli and Travis Wood and Dalton Mendoza; brother, Victor and Mary Mendoza; along with numerous cousins, nieces and nephews. The family will be hosting a Celebration of life for Eugene at the St. Marys Parrish Hall on June 29, 2019 we will start celebrating at 10 a.m. and lunch will be served. In lieu of flowers the family asks that you make donations to the Cancer Center of the Desert 760-353-6571. Published in Imperial Valley Press Online on June 18, 2019